Türkiye's TCG Kınalıada Corvette, the fourth ship of the Ada-class of the Turkish Navy, visited Japanese capital of Tokyo, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Within the scope of the 100th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan, our corvette TCG Kınalıada, which continues its voyage to Japan, visited Tokyo, Japan," the ministry wrote on X.

"Our ship was welcomed at the port with a ceremony by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces," it added.

The ministry stated that Turkish Ambassador to Tokyo Korkut Güngen and the Commander of TCG Kınalıada co-hosted a reception as part of the port visit. The reception was attended by Japan's Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, Japan's Digital Transformation Minister Taro Kono, Chairman of Japan's Komeito Party Natsuo Yamaguchi, and many senior officials.

"The event was also attended by members of the press, including international press organizations," it wrote.

The corvette went on a voyage to Japan in April to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Turkish-Japanese diplomatic relations and the 134th anniversary of the date the Ottoman frigate Ertuğrul set sail for Japan.

On July 14, 1889, the Ertuğrul Frigate embarked on its final voyage, on a goodwill voyage to Japan. On Sept. 19, 1890, it encountered a typhoon off Japan and sank, resulting in the loss of more than 500 sailors and officers; 69 survived. The tragic incident is still marked as a landmark of the friendship between Türkiye and Japan.