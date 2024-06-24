Türkiye, Iran discuss bilateral relations in Tehran

Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran met with Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri in Tehran on Monday.

The two discussed bilateral relations, with Bagheri congratulating Duran on his recent appointment as deputy foreign minister.

The meeting took place after an Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) meeting hosted by Iran.

Duran thanked Iran for hosting the forum and expressed his best wishes for the upcoming presidential elections in Iran on June 28.

Ankara's ambassador to Iran, Hicabi Kırlangıç, was also present at the meeting.

The 19th Asian Cooperation Dialogue was held in Tehran with the participation of senior officials from 35 countries.

Duran attended the event as Türkiye's representative. He highlighted Ankara's intention to advance cooperation in all fields with the 35-member group of countries, which is the largest international platform in Asia.