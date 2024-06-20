Türkiye's TCG Kınalıada corvette, the fourth ship of the Ada-class of the Turkish Navy, and Japan's destroyer JS Takanami (110) conducted joint training on Thursday.

The TCG Kınalıada Corvette had visited Japan to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on X.

The corvette went on a voyage to Japan in April to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Turkish-Japanese diplomatic relations and the 134th anniversary of the Ottoman-era frigate Ertuğrul's departure for Japan.

On July 14, 1889, the Ertuğrul set sail on its final voyage as a gesture of goodwill to Japan. On Sept. 19, 1890, it encountered a typhoon off Japan and sank, resulting in the loss of more than 500 sailors and officers. Only 69 survived the tragic incident, which is still marked as a landmark of the friendship between Türkiye and Japan.



















