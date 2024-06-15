Erdoğan extends his greetings for Eid al-Adha to Muslims around the World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday congratulated the Islamic world on Eid al-Adha and delivered a message of unity and solidarity.

Erdoğan said, "I sincerely congratulate your Eid al-Adha, which we have reached. I pray to God that these blessed days bring goodness to our nation, the Islamic world, and all humanity. We are pleased to see that the atmosphere of softening in politics contributes to our people coming together again. God willing, I believe that together, with hearts united, we will turn this holiday into a true festival of brotherhood."

HOLIDAY MESSAGE TO THE PEOPLE OF GAZA



Erdoğan sent a holiday message to the people of Gaza, who are enduring the atrocities of Israel's brutality.

Erdoğan said, "I sincerely congratulate the Eid al-Adha of my brothers and sisters in Gaza, who are under the oppression of the genocidal Israel. I wish for our brothers and sisters, who suffer from persecution and face massacre every day, to quickly attain peace, security, and stability."

The Turkish president also shared that aid to Gaza has exceeded 55,000 tons and reminded that all commercial transactions with Israel have been halted. He expressed intensive efforts for the recognition of the State of Palestine.

President Erdoğan continued: "Despite all the pressure from the Zionist network, we continue to defend justice and peace, and we are not afraid to courageously shout the truth. Despite all the barbarism of the child-killer Israel and its supporters, victory will be for the Palestinian people, God willing."

''WE HAVE ENTERED THE PROCESS OF GETTING RID OF THE INFLATION MONSTER''



President Erdoğan also delivered a message regarding the economy.

He pointed out that the high inflation prevailing worldwide is a cause for concern. He said that positive results will be achieved from the second half of the year.

Erdoğan stated, "We have entered the process of getting rid of the inflation monster, which affects our food, work, and bread. Hopefully, we will achieve positive results in inflation from the second half of the year. We will definitely reduce the inflation problem, which reoccurs due to reasons such as pandemics, wars, and global crises, to single-digit figures as we did in the past."

DETERMINATION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM



Erdoğan conveyed clear messages regarding the fight against terrorism.

Erdoğan stated, "There is absolutely no question of us compromising on the historic gains we have achieved in the fight against terrorism. We will continue our operations until we completely eliminate the separatist terrorist curse, which has been draining the blood and resources of our nation for 40 years."

Erdoğan also wished for the prayers of those performing the Hajj in the holy lands to be accepted and advised drivers traveling during the holiday to adhere to the rules.























