Teen, mother caught in U.S. after deadly car crash

Minister Tunç, in a statement on his social media account, informed, "According to the information we received today from the officials of the U.S. Department of Justice, Eylem Tok and Timur Cihantimur have been apprehended in the U.S. within the framework of our extradition request. We, as the Ministry, are closely monitoring the process."



On March 1st in Eyüpsultan, one of the three ATVs in motion broke down. While the malfunctioning vehicle was being repaired on the roadside, one of the two vehicles moving in the same direction collided with these three ATVs, resulting in the death of Oğuz Murat Aci among the 5 injured.



It was determined that the 17-year-old driver Timur Cihantimur, who caused the accident, and his mother Eylem Tok, who arrived at the accident scene, left the scene with her car, first to Egypt, and then to the U.S.



The temporary arrest request documents for the suspects' extradition had been forwarded to the U.S. authorities by the Ministry of Justice.



















