Wanted terrorist 'neutralized' in southeastern Türkiye: Interior minister

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a wanted terrorist in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, the country's interior minister said on Saturday.

Ali Yerlikaya said on X that one terrorist in the grey category of Türkiye's wanted list was targeted during Operation Bozdogan-40 in the Lice district of the province.

Mehmet Yildirim, codenamed Sofi, was identified as one of the perpetrators of six separate attacks that killed eight security officers and 15 civilians, as well as injured eight security officers and 10 civilians, the minister said.

He added that a gendarmerie lieutenant was wounded during the operation but is now in "good health."

He congratulated the Turkish intelligence officers, gendarmerie, and security guards who carried out the operation, saying, "Our operation against terrorists and their collaborations will continue uninterrupted."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









