The Turkish Central Bank's official reserves reached $124.3 billion as of the end of last month, according to official data released Thursday.

The reserve assets of the bank rose 1% from March, the bank's data showed.

Foreign currency reserves — in convertible foreign currencies — fell 4.3% from the previous month to $58.7 billion in April.

The bank's gold reserves — including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped — surged 7% month-on-month to $58.2 billion during the same period.