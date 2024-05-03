 Contact Us
Bayraktar TB3 reaches record altitude with its domestic engine

Developed domestically and independently by Baykar, the Bayraktar TB3 UAV successfully completed the High Altitude System Performance Test by reaching an altitude of 33,000 feet during its 34th and 35th test flights.

Published May 03,2024
According to the statement made by Baykar, the test process of the Bayraktar TB3 continues successfully. After making its first flight on October 27, 2023, as a gift for the 100th anniversary of the Republic, the UAV, which successfully continued medium and high altitude performance tests, reached record altitude by successfully completing another test.

During the flight conducted at the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Çorlu district of Tekirdağ, the Bayraktar TB3 UAV reached an altitude of 33,000 feet, successfully completing the High Altitude System Performance Test.

With the domestically developed PD-170 engine by TEI, the national UAV took off, and during the conducted high-altitude flight test, it reached the highest altitude ever with a domestic engine. The altitude record broken by the Bayraktar TB3 UAV with a domestic engine left a significant mark on Turkish aviation history. The altitude record in national aviation history belongs to the Bayraktar AKINCI, developed nationally and independently by Baykar, with 45,118 feet.