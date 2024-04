Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Monday received Egypt's Chief of General Staff Osama Askar in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Güler held a meeting with Askar, who was in Ankara as an official guest of Turkish Chief of Staff Gen. Metin Gürak, his ministry on X.

Gürak was also present during the meeting between Güler and Askar, the ministry added.

No further information was provided by the officials on the meeting.