Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Gaza on Friday, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan, who visited The Hague for the 10th meeting of the Turkish-Dutch Bilateral Conference, met Rutte, who has announced his bid to become the next NATO secretary-general.

Fidan and Rutte also discussed developments in Ukraine and the fight against terrorism, according to the sources.