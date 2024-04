Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes Tanzanian President Hassan with official ceremony

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Tanzanian United Republic's President Samia Suluhu Hassan with an official ceremony Thursday in Ankara.

Cavalries welcomed Hassan's car in front of the Presidential Complex and accompanied it to the protocol gate.

Erdoğan welcomed Hassan at the main gate, followed by a ceremony where the national anthems of both countries were played.

The leaders will hold a one-on-one meeting, followed by a delegation meeting and a joint news conference.