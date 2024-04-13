Syrian state media: explosive device blows up car in Damascus

An explosive device detonated in a car in an upscale neighbourhood of Damascus, Syrian state media said on Saturday, quoting a police source.

Security incidents, including blasts targeting military or civilian vehicles, occur intermittently in Damascus. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast or who it targeted.

"The explosion heard a short while ago in the Mazzeh area resulted from an explosive device detonating in a car in al-Huda square," Syria's official SANA news agency said, quoting a Damascus police command source.

It added that there were no injuries.







