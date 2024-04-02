Dozens killed in Istanbul nightclub fire - governor

A fire killed 27 and wounded several others in an Istanbul residential building Tuesday, the city governor's office said, updating an earlier toll of 15 dead and eight hurt.



"Although the fire was put out thanks to the firefighters' response, 27 people lost their lives in the incident. Several people are in hospital with severe injuries," governor Davut Gul's office said in a statement.



The governor's office said in a statement that the blaze gutted a two-story basement nightclub on Gündoğdu Street in the Gayrettepe neighborhood.



Fire brigades and emergency teams were dispatched to the scene of the fire.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





