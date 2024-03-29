Türkiye nabs 2 suspects wanted with Interpol’s red notice

Turkish security forces nabbed two suspects against whom Interpol had issued red notices for fraud, said the country's interior minister on Friday.

"Talgat Baisaov, wanted internationally for Illegal Organization Activities and Smuggling with Interpol's Red Notice, and Maxat Rakhishov, wanted internationally for fraud with Interpol's Red Notice, were captured in the MAHZEN-23 operation conducted in Istanbul," Ali Yerlikaya stated on X.

The two suspects were handed over to the Repatriation Center and will be returned to their respective countries.

"We will not allow international organized crime syndicates and drug traffickers who disrupt the peace of our people to breathe freely, no matter the scale or the warrant under which they are sought. We will deliver each and every one of them to justice," Yerlikaya added.