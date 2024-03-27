Türkiye calls on European countries to crack down after attacks by terrorist PKK supporters

Amid a spate of attacks in Europe by supporters of the terrorist group PKK, Türkiye on Wednesday called on European countries to crack down swiftly, saying it expects the countries in question to bring the attackers to justice.

Late Tuesday, PKK supporters attacked the entrance of the Turkish Consulate General Germany's in Hannover. No one was killed or injured but there was damage to the building, which German security is obligated to protect as an official representation of Türkiye in the country.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "Following the attack, German officials were contacted and reminded that they are responsible for the security of our citizens and diplomatic missions, and that provocations against the Turkish community in Europe should not be tolerated."

The ministry stressed: "The PKK terrorist organisation, now cornered, is intensifying its actions against the Turkish community in Europe. It is thanks to the common sense of our citizens that these provocations have not led to more serious incidents.

"We expect the countries concerned to show zero tolerance for the actions of the terrorist organisation's supporters and to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible," it added.

The attack on the consulate, which took place during a march of supporters of the terrorist PKK, followed similar actions in recent days in both Hamburg and Belgium, including attacks on local Turks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Though officially outlawed in the European Union and individual member states, in practice the terrorist PKK has been allowed to demonstrate, raise funds for its terror campaign, and threaten or attack locals in European countries.

Türkiye has long decried tolerance for the terror group and its supporters in Europe.