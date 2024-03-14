Turkish foreign minister meets Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

During Fidan's visit to the Iraqi capital, a security-oriented consultative meeting was held.

"Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Director of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) İbrahim Kalın, and Deputy Minister of Interior Münir Karaloğlu also attended the security-oriented consultative meeting, hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq," the ministry said on X.

Earlier, Fidan arrived in the capital Baghdad to attend the security meeting at the ministerial level, diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Fidan flew from Ankara's Esenboğa Airport at 11.35 a.m. local time (0835GMT), they said.

After concluding his contacts in Iraq, Fidan is expected to depart tonight for Baku, Azerbaijan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to visit Iraq in April.