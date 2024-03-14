ASELSANS MOBILE X-RAY DEVICE BECOMES OPERATIONAL

ASELSAN General Manager Ahmet Akyol visited Hacettepe University Hospital on March 14th, Doctors' Day.

During the visit, Hacettepe University Hospital Chief Physician Assoc. Dr. Bülent Erbil, Prof. Dr. Ruhi Onur, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hacettepe University Health Services Unit Prof. Dr. Necla Özer provided information to ASELSAN General Manager Akyol about the use of the Mobile X-ray Device.

During the visit, Akyol witnessed the demonstration of the use of the ASELSAN Mobile Digital X-ray Device in the Department of Neurosurgery. Prof. Dr. Onur shared information with Akyol about the development of the "Artificial Intelligence Supported Decision Support Algorithm" carried out in collaboration with ASELSAN.

Key points from Akyol's statements who said: "We have acquired the Mobile Digital X-ray Device for our country within the framework of the National Technology Move."

"OUR INSTRUCTORS MADE VERY VALUABLE CONTRIBUTIONS DURING THE DESIGN PHASE OF THE PRODUCT"



On such a meaningful day, the 14th of March Doctors' Day, we have achieved another success story. We have provided our Mobile X-ray Device to Hacettepe University, one of Türkiye's leading university hospitals. I would like to thank the ASELSAN engineers who contributed to the development of the device. Additionally, I express my gratitude to our team, Hacettepe University Chief Physician Assoc. Dr. Bülent Erbil and our professor from the Radiology Department, Prof. Dr. Ruhi Onur, for their support in clinical trials. Hacettepe is not only the user but also the developer of this product. Our instructors made very valuable contributions during the design phase of the product.

"WE ARE NOW AT THE SERVICE OF OUR HEALTH ARMY"



As ASELSAN, we were in the service of the Turkish army, and now we are also in the service of our health army. Our close relationship with the army has been very effective in producing very successful products in the defense field. It is very valuable for us to establish the same collaboration with the healthcare community. In the healthcare sector, we aim to reduce external dependence by developing national systems in line with our roadmap.

Therefore, we have prepared our first medical imaging product, our device, for mass production. We have also started activities for the market entry of our Mobile X-ray Device, which we have dedicated to the Turkish Century. Our Mobile X-ray Device will provide great convenience to patients who cannot go to the radiology unit. With its mobile functionality, the device will initiate a new era in hospitals. Our instructors know best what healthcare personnel and patients need. With their knowledge combined with ASELSAN engineering, a very good product has emerged.

"WE HAVE ALSO REACHED THE TECHNOLOGICAL SUPERIORITY POSSESSED BY FEW COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD IN THE HEALTHCARE SECTOR"



With our vast knowledge in the defense industry, we are developing products with advanced technology in the healthcare sector. With these efforts, we have reached the technological superiority possessed by few countries in the world, in the healthcare sector as well. With all our capabilities, we will continue to stand by our security forces in the field and our people in civilian life.

''ASELSAN ACHIEVED A FIRST''



The device, first used at Hacettepe University Hospital, has started clinical use and is ready for mass production. The ADR-M100 Mobile Digital X-ray Device, with motorized movement capability, can take images throughout the body with 32 kW power. The Mobile X-ray Device, which has started its promotion and market entry activities, was developed with ASELSAN's original design. The device, which has CE certification, stands out as ASELSAN's first medical imaging product. The device can achieve high image quality with low doses. With its movable vertical and horizontal arms, the device can be easily directed. The ASELSAN Mobile X-ray Device is ready to take images as soon as the system is opened in emergency imaging situations, allowing for quick image acquisition.





















