Antalya Diplomacy Forum tackles Black Sea security amid Russia-Ukraine war

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) convened a panel Saturday titled "Black Sea: Regional Ownership Version 2.0?" at the NEST Congress Center in Antalya, Türkiye.

Dignitaries including Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Union President Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine MikolaTochitskiy, and Ambassador Lazar Comanescu, Secretary General of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), participated in the panel.

Kemal Bozay stressed the historical significance of the Black Sea as part of the Silk Road and highlighted the region's vital role in global grain transportation.

He emphasized the importance of the Montreux Convention for regional security and Türkiye's commitment to fair diplomacy in the Black Sea.

Addressing concerns over the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Bozay underscored Türkiye's strong stance against the annexation of Crimea and emphasized the need for a resolution to the ongoing war. He also highlighted broader issues like climate change and regional food security.

Bozay expressed Türkiye's commitment to resolving Black Sea issues despite trade disruptions caused by the war, emphasizing the need for enhanced regional cooperation.

Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Odobescu highlighted the increased importance of Black Sea security in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, calling for collaborative efforts among regional countries. She emphasized the threat of mines in the Black Sea and the need for joint action to address ecological concerns.

Deputy Minister Tochitskiy thanked Türkiye for its continued cooperation, especially in supporting Ukraine during the ongoing conflict. He stressed the significance of the war for global democracy and called for Russia's withdrawal from Ukrainian territories.

Ambassador Comanescu emphasized the importance of Black Sea security, particularly amidst the ongoing crisis. He called for international cooperation to end the war and ensure long-term stability in the region.

Anadolu (AA) serves the ADF as the "Global Communication Partner," with journalist Maria Ramos moderated the discussion panel.

The forum concluded with a consensus on the urgency of addressing Black Sea security concerns and the need for concerted international efforts to resolve the crisis.