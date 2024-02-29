Türkiye receives U.S. acceptance letter on procurement of 40 new F-16 Block 70s

Türkiye received a "Draft Offer and Letter of Acceptance" from the U.S. on the procurement of 40 new F-16 Block 70s, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk said the letter also included the modernization of existing 79 aircraft and ammunition and equipment.

Türkiye in October 2021 requested from the U.S. 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft, as well as 79 modernization kits to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.

He also noted that Türkiye "neutralized'' 25 terrorists over the last week, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria.

A total of 458 terrorists have been "neutralized'' in operations with 193 in northern Iraq and 290 in northern Syria since Jan. 1, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The security forces apprehended 101 people, including four terrorists who attempted to illegally cross the borders into Türkiye over the past week, Aktürk said.

He added that another 2,384 people have been prevented from crossing the borders in the last seven days.

"The number of people apprehended while attempting to illegally cross our borders has risen to 1,448 from Jan. 1 until today. The number of people who have been prevented from crossing the border (this year) is also 30,015," the ministry spokesman said.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG. In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.