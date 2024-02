Ship traffic in the Istanbul Strait was suspended Thursday in both directions due to foggy weather.

The Directorate General of Coastal Safety said in a statement on its website that the traffic was suspended in the north-south direction at 5:30 a.m. (0230GMT) and in the south-north direction at 5:43 a.m. (0243 GMT).

Intense fog was observed around the strait and at the entrance to the Black Sea.