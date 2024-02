Workers trapped after mine collapses in eastern Türkiye

At least four workers were trapped after a mine collapsed Monday in eastern Türkiye, officials said.

Out of them, three were rescued while efforts to reach one worker are ongoing, the Elazığ governorate said in a statement.

Governor Ömer Toraman said the chrome mine in Kayaönü village, Palu district collapsed in the morning.

Emergency workers were swiftly dispatched to the scene, he added.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.