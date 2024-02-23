Turkish intel captures accused PKK terrorist ringleader

In a joint operation, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Security Directorate General captured Murat Kızıl, a ringleader of the terrorist group PKK, said security sources on Friday.

Kızıl, codenamed Mazlum Mardin, was captured after the MIT and directorate intelligence offices determined his location as he was preparing to flee to Europe, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Kızıl reportedly joined the rural ranks of the terrorist group in 2015.

Kızıl, allegedly a senior terrorist in Syria and Iraq, is wanted for the crime of membership in an armed terrorist organization.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.


















