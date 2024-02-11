Turkish President Erdoğan to visit UAE, Egypt

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Feb. 12-13 and Egypt on Feb. 14, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Sunday.

Erdoğan will attend the World Government Summit, which will be held in Dubai on Feb. 13, as the guest of honor, according to a directorate statement.

The Turkish president will address as the main speaker at the summit, which brings together state and government officials from various countries, international organizations, the private sector, academia, civil society, think tanks and media representatives, and business people.

As part of the summit, Erdoğan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the participating countries, especially UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During Erdoğan's visit to Cairo, steps to be taken to develop relations between Türkiye and Egypt and revitalize high-level bilateral cooperation mechanisms will be discussed.

The agenda of the meetings is to exchange views on current global and regional issues, especially the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.