ARMED ATTACK DURING AK PARTYS MAYORAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN LEAVES AN ISTANBULITE WOMAN INJURED

Armed attack during AK Party's mayoral election campaign leaves an Istanbulite woman injured

A woman was wounded in an armed attack on Saturday during Turkey's ruling AK Party's mayoral election campaign in Istanbul, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which occurred in the city's southwestern Kucukcekmece district, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

The attackers fired with long-barrelled guns and pistols but there were no further details of their identity or motive.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the attack on X, previously Twitter.

"No attack on our democracy, unity and solidarity will succeed," he said.

Türkiye will hold mayoral elections on March 31.







