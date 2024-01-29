Turkish President Erdoğan: We will revive Istanbul

The last section of the Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport Metro Line, the Gayrettepe-Kağıthane Metro Line, has been completed. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the line. In addition to Erdoğan, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Candidate Murat Kurum were also present at the ceremony.



In his speech at the opening ceremony, Erdoğan stated: "We prevented Istanbul from raising the bankruptcy flag by bringing much more than the services within the scope of our government to the city. Now, where are we? Kağıthane... Do you remember how the part of Kağıthane that connects to the Golden Horn used to flow as pollution? Perhaps the younger generation may not remember, but their parents remember it very well. We connected all that pollution, the waters of the Bosphorus, that crystal-clear clean water, here to Kağıthane and the Golden Horn. After that, the water here became crystal clear. We did it; if we say it, we do it. We will continue to do so in the future. We will achieve our goals, but if you also want to achieve your goals, you must support Murat (Kurum). No stopping. There are 61 days left here. Let's continue on the path. Together, as municipalities on one side and the government on the other, we will join hands and lift our country up. We will revive Istanbul, lift up Ankara, Izmir, Eskişehir, Konya, Kayseri, and, in short, all 30 major cities in our country."



Erdoğan continued: "We are experiencing the joy of putting a 51-kilometer metro line into the service of the people of Istanbul in just the last 2 years. We have provided important projects such as Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Pendik Metro to the service of the people of Istanbul and other cities in the region. Of course, we do not find these to be sufficient. We are developing solutions to the increasing transportation infrastructure needs and other problems of a growing city like Istanbul every day."















