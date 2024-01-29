Erdoğan: We will send our own astronauts to space with our own rocket

President Erdoğan said, "They called the work of our first astronaut Alper Gezeravci a tourist trip. Shame on them. This is not a tourist trip, these are steps taken to prepare the next generation for space"

President Erdoğan met with young people during a gathering held in Türkiye's Eskişehir province.

Speaking here, Erdoğan said he was pleased to embrace young people, feel their energy and dynamism in his heart through this program.

Erdoğan, who stated that they feel rejuvenated every time they come together with young people from all over Türkiye, said, "I am here with you as your brother who is 70 years old with experience and 20-25 years old with emotions and excitement. As I always say, we are now guests of your time. With the permission of Allah and the support of our nation, we will leave the preparation of Türkiye's Century to you after completing it."

Erdoğan responded to a question about Türkiye's first manned space flight being referred to as a "tourist trip" by some, saying, "Even if you ask them the definition of a tourist trip, they wouldn't know. You're going to space and they call it a 'tourist trip'. They are so pitiful that they can't even think about the benefits of this. InshaAllah, in a much shorter time, we will be able to make all our preparations and build our own vehicles for space travel, just like what we have done in the defense industry."

Erdoğan explained that Türkiye has built an aircraft carrier and various robots, emphasizing that they have increased Türkiye's power in the defense industry from 20% to 80% since taking office.

President Erdoğan said, "Our goal is to reach 100%. Because when you can't do this, anyone who comes along will challenge you. Now we will build the second aircraft carrier and we will build it in our own shipyard."

When asked about his evaluation of the International Court of Justice's decision regarding Israel, Erdoğan said, "This decision that has come out now was a decision that Israel did not expect. We got the result we expected."

However, Erdoğan stated that this is not enough and they are making efforts to expand it. He added, "That's why I thanked the President of the Republic of South Africa, who opened this case, and said that we are with you in the future process. In addition, some other countries will also resort to this path. Above all, the result that came out in the United Nations General Assembly was very important.

121 countries accepted Israel's genocide. America was left with only 9-10 countries on its side. 40 countries remained neutral. They are slowly starting to come to our side. We will continue this process. Netanyahu is losing blood. He will lose even more blood. Right now, Netanyahu has become cursed in his own country and he will be cursed. Humanity will curse him. The cries of those children and women will not go unanswered. We are chasing him and he will run. In the end, victory will belong to those who believe in justice."





