Turkish signature in Dragon capsule: From Grand Bazaar to SpaceX

Samet Saray, who has been working at SpaceX for over two years, also took part in the production of the Dragon capsule that carried Alper Gezeravcı into space.



Saray worked on the production, testing, and assembly of propulsion mechanisms and external hardware for the vehicle, designed for long-duration missions.



After Gezeravcı's historic journey, Saray expressed: "It's an indescribable feeling to see a Turk going to space in a spacecraft that I worked on with great passion and dedication."

FROM GRAND BAZAAR TO SPACEX



Samet Saray, born in 1988 in Istanbul Zeytinburnu, learned English while working at the Grand Bazaar.



He studied Industrial Electronics at Istanbul Technical University. In 2017, he moved to the United States.



Currently, Saray is working at Supernal, a company that produces electric flying cars.