Major Turkish technology event TEKNOFEST 2024 to take place in Adana

Selçuk Bayraktar, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Turkey Technology Team (T3) Foundation, announced on Tuesday that Adana has been selected as the host city for this year's TEKNOFEST, the world's largest aviation, space, and technology festival.



Bayraktar further conveyed that comprehensive details regarding the event will be shared on TEKNOFEST social media accounts.



Since its inaugural event in 2018, TEKNOFEST has garnered immense popularity, attracting approximately 10 million visitors to date. The festival, a collaborative effort with key organizations contributing to Türkiye's national technology development, has been hosted in various locations, including Istanbul (2018, 2019, 2021), Gaziantep (2020), and Samsun and Baku in Azerbaijan (2022).



In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Republic, this year's festival expanded to three major cities. The Istanbul segment took place from April 27 to May 1, followed by the Ankara leg from August 30 to September 3, and the Izmir edition from September 27 to October 1.



Under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the T3 Foundation, the TEKNOFEST festivals held in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir collectively drew a total attendance of 4.6 million people this year.















