Turkish and U.S. defense chiefs discuss Syria, pledge cooperation against Daesh/ISIS

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed collaboration, coordination and recent regional developments in a phone call Thursday.

During the call, they spoke about recent developments in Syria, according to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

"Yaşar Güler expressed Türkiye's readiness to collaborate with the U.S. against ISIS/Daesh," the ministry said.

"Both ministers emphasized the importance of close coordination between U.S. and Turkish elements in activities conducted in the region," it added.

Meanwhile, Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Gen. Metin Gürak and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr. held a phone conversation to discuss the current developments in the region, the Turkish Armed Forces said on X.

An air operation was carried out against terrorist targets in Syria's Tal Rifat, Jazira and Al-Malikiyah regions at 11 p.m. local time (2000GMT), the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Security forces destroyed a total of 30 targets including oil wells and storage facilities used by the PKK separatist terrorist organization and caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses, which were considered to contain senior terrorists, it added.

The operation aims to eliminate terrorist attacks against the Turkish people and security forces by "neutralizing" PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements to ensure border security based on self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter, it added.

During the operation, all precautions have been taken to prevent harm to innocent civilians, historical and cultural assets and the environment, it said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

For years, Turkish officials have criticized the U.S. for working with the YPG/PKK and even sending it weapons.

The U.S. claims it partners with the YPG/PKK to fight the Daesh/ISIS terror group. Turkish officials say using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.