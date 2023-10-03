Muslim groups in Belgium file a legal challenge to new mandatory sex education

Organizations representing the Muslim community in Belgium have filed a legal challenge with the Constitutional Court regarding the recent enactment of "mandatory sexual education" in primary and secondary schools, particularly in the French-speaking regions of the country. They argue that this requirement is unconstitutional.

The Belgian Islamic Coordination Board (BIK), consisting of seven organizations, including the Belgian Religious Foundation, has taken the issue to the judiciary, citing concerns about the law's compatibility with fundamental freedoms and values.

The controversial law, which mandates sexual education in primary and secondary schools, was passed by the federal parliament on September 7, sparking protests, particularly among the Muslim community.

In their statement, BİK expressed concerns that the law goes against universal family values and raises worries about the messages it will convey to young children. They also voiced concerns about potential implications for religious freedoms and parental rights to guide their children's education in accordance with their beliefs.

Belgium has had regulations requiring sexuality education in all grades since 2012, but the new law makes it mandatory for every 6th-grade primary school and 4th-grade secondary school student to participate in these courses in the French-speaking regions, including Brussels.









