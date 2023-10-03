FETO members nabbed while trying to illegally enter Türkiye from Greece

Members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were arrested while trying to cross the border illegally into Türkiye from Greece, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The fight against FETO continues at our borders," the ministry said in a statement. "Our Border Eagles stationed in Edirne captured five individuals who were trying to enter our country from Greece."

Among those captured were four individuals who are members of the FETO terrorist organization, the ministry added. FETO is responsible for the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.