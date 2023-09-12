American mountaineer rescued from cave in Mersin

The efforts for the evacuation of Mark Dickey, who descended into the Morca Cave on September 3 for an exploration and suffered a stomach bleeding at a depth of about 1,276 meters, began under the coordination of AFAD from September 9, following the doctor's decision.

Search and rescue experts, along with medical teams, reached Dickey at the campsite located at a depth of 180 meters.

After necessary checks, the American mountaineer was transported on a stretcher and successfully brought out of the cave, navigating through challenging narrow passages.

The evacuation operation, which was successfully completed, involved 196 search and rescue experts from 8 countries in addition to Turkish teams, including AFAD, UMKE, gendarmerie, European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA), and the Turkey Caving Federation.

Dickey was examined at the health cabin in the AFAD Coordination Center and expressed his gratitude, saying, "They made an incredible climb and saved my life."