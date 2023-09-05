Fidan :Türkiye entered a new and positive era in its relations with Greece

"Ankara and Athens hold differing viewpoints in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions. Following discussions with Gerapetritis on the long-standing disputes between their nations, Fidan conveyed the necessity for both sides to introduce fresh approaches to address these issues," Fidan stressed in his remarks during a press conference.

This meeting transpired in a more amicable atmosphere, partly attributed to Greece's provision of aid to Türkiye after two devastating earthquakes and Türkiye's expression of condolences following a fatal train accident in Greece earlier this year. This positive tone followed an unusual encounter between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius in July, which was lauded as a significant milestone by both nations.

Gerapetritis also confirmed that Mitsotakis and Erdoğan are scheduled to meet during the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 18. "We have reached an agreement to engage in dialogue with Greece without imposing any preconditions," Fidan said in a statement while underlining Türkiye's readiness to foster relations "based on shared interests across all sectors."



According to Gerapetritis, the neighbouring countries anticipate hosting a high-level cooperation council meeting in Thessaloniki before the end of the year, marking the first such meeting in seven years. "Commencing talks promptly is the most crucial step, and confidence-building measures and discussions between Türkiye and Greece will commence shortly," Gerapetritis pointed out.



The roadmap discussed by the two parties consists of three phases, with the initial phase involving political discussions overseen by Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulos.



Topics addressed by Papadopoulos and Fidan encompassed longstanding disputes such as the Cyprus issue, Türkiye's stalled EU accession process, and irregular migration. They also discussed the establishment of a "positive agenda" framework to enhance economic and commercial cooperation, as well as expansion into areas such as transportation, maritime activities, business collaboration, technology, environmental protection, and disaster management.



Regarding the issue of illegal migration, which poses challenges to both nations as a gateway to Europe for numerous asylum-seekers from the broader Middle East and Asia, Fidan reiterated the need for "cooperation rather than competition in addressing this matter." Greece has often faced criticism, particularly from Ankara, for its practice of repelling asylum-seekers, a stance Athens denies despite counterclaims from alleged victims, human rights organizations, Turkish drones, and even the UN's special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.



Fidan also mentioned the situation of the Turkish minority in Greece, numbering 150,000 and residing in the Western Thrace region. He stated, "Türkiye has implemented numerous positive measures for minorities living here. We anticipate a similar approach for our fellow Turks abroad," alluding to the erosion of rights of Turks in Western Thrace, where Greece has closed the community's schools and mosques, prohibited the use of "Turk" or "Turkish," and denied the community the ability to legally elect their religious leaders. Fidan added, "Preserving our cultural heritage in Greece is of utmost importance to us, and we are willing to collaborate on the restoration of Ottoman works in Greece," expressing Türkiye's readiness to cooperate on this matter.



Furthermore, Fidan reiterated Ankara's expectations from the European Union. In response, Gerapetritis stated, "Greece has long supported Ankara's aspirations to join the EU."



Türkiye and Greece have frequently clashed on several fronts, including competing claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, overlapping assertions over continental shelves, maritime boundaries, airspace, energy resources, the ethnically divided island of Cyprus, the status of Aegean Sea islands, and the issue of migrants. Tensions escalated in 2020 due to disputes over exploratory drilling rights in areas of the Mediterranean Sea, where Greece and Greek Cyprus assert exclusive economic zones, leading to a naval standoff.



Despite Athens' assertion that it has no intention of engaging in an arms race with Ankara, it has embarked on an ambitious military buildup program, establishing a military presence on the disputed Aegean islands since the 1960s, in contravention of post-war treaties, and strengthening its defense cooperation with the United States. The acquisition of fighter jets from the U.S. and increased defense budgets are aimed at safeguarding Greek interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece contends that it must defend the islands against a potential Türkiye's attack, while Turkish officials have cautioned against such moves, instead advocating for dialogue to resolve these disputes.