Ankara ready to continue dialogue with Greece 'without preconditions': Turkish foreign minister

Ankara is ready to continue dialogue with its neighbor Greece "without preconditions," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to continue the dialogue with our neighbor Greece without preconditions and to develop our relations on the basis of common interests in all areas," Fidan told a news conference with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis in the capital Ankara.

"We can solve our problems on the basis of international law, respecting mutual rights and interests," he added.

Ankara and Athens have differences of opinion in the Aegean and Mediterranean, Fidan said, adding: "We agreed to bring new approaches to solving problems."

Türkiye has entered a "positive new" era in its relations with Greece, he said.

Gerapetritis, for his part, said, confidence-building measures and talks between Türkiye and Greece will start soon.

"We agreed to continue the positive agenda," said Gerapetritis, who is paying a one-day working visit to the Turkish capital.

The two countries are expected to hold a high-level cooperation council meeting before the end of 2023, the first such meeting in seven years, he added.

Türkiye and Greece are two neighbors that for various reasons, have had bumpy relations for decades. Despite 2021 witnessing some improvement in ties, various issues persist.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has protested repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent years, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under longstanding treaties, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts towards peace.