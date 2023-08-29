10 people killed during churche attack Democratic Republic of Congo

According to national news, on Sunday, militants from the Alliance for the Development of Congo (CODECO) attacked the Cepac and Aumopro churches in Ituri, Congo.

Local administrator Ruphin Mapela and civil society leader Dieudonne Lossa stated yesterday that the terrorists opened fire on worshippers in the churches, resulting in the deaths of 9 civilians and 1 soldier.

Lossa indicated that the attacks were carried out by CODECO militia, and he mentioned that 4 terrorists were neutralized.Ituri army spokesperson Jules Ngongo Tshikudi stated that the military forces continue their efforts to neutralize the terrorists and called on the public to remain calm. Rebel attacks in the eastern part of the country have led to the estimated deaths of thousands of civilians since 20