Fuel tanker crashes into house in accidental incident

In the evening hours, Hanifi A. parked a fuel tanker in front of his house. After a while, the brakes of the tanker released, and the tanker crashed into Hanifi A.'s house.

In the accident, Hanifi A., who was inside the house, was injured by debris from the collapsed wall hit by the tanker.

Upon notification, health and police teams were dispatched to the scene. After receiving initial medical treatment from the health team, Hanifi A. was taken to the hospital. It was reported that the injured person's condition is not life-threatening and that the tanker was empty.

An investigation has been launched regarding the incident.