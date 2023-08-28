Two missiles launched in succession: A pivotal moment for air defense emerges.

Since the early days when the national defense industry began to stand on its own feet, one of the product gorup most demanded by the Turkish Armed Forces has been air defense systems. Following the steps taken by relevant institutions, today we witness the development of various needs, ranging from low-level air defense to gradually progressing towards high and long-range air defense products in our country.

Separate pieces of good news came from the HİSAR and SİPER missile families

The developments announced in consecutive days recently indicate that progress in this field is rapidly continuing.The first news came from the Hisar missile family. The field tests of the Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker Tipped HİSAR O+ Missile, developed as part of the Middle-Altitude Air Defense Missile System project under the codename HİSAR O+, were successfully completed.The very next day, news was shared about the Siper missile family. Test footage of the inaugural firing of the Siper-2 missile was made public.Although it may appear that progress has been made through different missiles, considering these two developments, they can be seen as critical turns taken in the same fundamental direction. We spoke with Defense Industry Researcher Ahmet Alemdar about what these announcements mean and some potential developments we might hear about in the near future in this field.