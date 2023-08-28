Major tech event Teknofest to kick off in Turkish capital this week

The second edition of Türkiye's premier technology and aviation event Teknofest will kick off in the capital Ankara this week.

The five-day event, starting Wednesday, will feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops.

Visitors can watch a vertical wind tunnel, experience simulation areas and attend planetarium shows.

The first edition was held at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport in May, welcoming a record 2.5 million visitors.

The third edition for this year will be organized in the Aegean city of Izmir on Sept. 27-Oct. 1.