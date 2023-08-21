Passenger bus accident on Sivas-Yozgat highway leaves multiple injured

A passenger bus belonging to Kamil Koç Tourism, traveling from Sivas to Istanbul and driven by A.T., lost control near the Mükremin Intersection on the Sivas-Yozgat highway. The bus veered off the road, crossed to the opposite lane, and crashed down an embankment.

Upon receiving the notification, health, police, gendarmerie, and AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) teams were dispatched to the scene.

Tragically, 11 individuals lost their lives at the scene of the accident, and one injured person who was taken to the hospital could not be saved despite medical intervention.

Among the 19 injured individuals taken to hospitals in Yozgat and Sorgun districts, one is reported to be in critical condition.