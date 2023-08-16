Turkish-made UAVs and UCAVs are in spotlight of international press

The German-based Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper published an analysis on Türkiye's strengthening defense industry.



The analysis by Andreas Mihm stated that "the Turkish defense industry is more successful than ever," highlighting that many countries are interested in Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles.



The newspaper emphasized that when it comes to unmanned aerial vehicles, Türkiye has become a technological, military, and economic power.



The success of Bayraktar TB2 drones was given special attention in the article.



The analysis praised these UAVs, noting that they have been tested in various fields.



The analysis also stressed that the Turkish defense industry is not limited only to unmanned aerial vehicles and pointed out the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) held in Istanbul. The article stated, "Every year at the end of July, the sector shows what it can do at the fair. Everything that an army needs is presented."



The article also mentioned that this year's International Defense Industry Fair had the participation of 1,500 companies, including 800 from abroad.