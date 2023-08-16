ASELSAN achieves robust first half performance with impressive growth

According to the statement by ASELSAN, the company's gross profit increased by 68% compared to the first half of the previous year, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 62% to reach 4.4 billion Turkish liras compared to the same period last year.

The EBITDA margin was 24%. ASELSAN's net profit also increased by 42% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 5.4 billion Turkish liras. The company's revenue for the first six months of the year also grew by 67% compared to the same period last year, reaching 18.1 billion Turkish liras.

The company's equity-to-asset ratio was recorded as 51%. ASELSAN's CEO Ahmet Akyol, highlighted that the company continues its sustainable growth.

Akyol emphasized that ASELSAN continued to write new success stories in the first 6 months of the year, stating, "We completed the first half of this year with a high profitability rate and success. In the first half of 2023, where we also signed new contracts, ASELSAN's order backlog reached 8.4 billion dollars. In the first 6 months of 2023, we made payments of about 17.8 billion Turkish liras to our suppliers. We successfully completed the nationalization of 68 products in the first 6 months of the year. While leading in military technology in Türkiye, we increased the number of products nationalized in the last 5 years to 738. Thus, we ensured that a size exceeding 900 million dollars remains in our country."

Akyol also mentioned that they signed important export contracts in the 6-month period. He stated that the positive impact of these contracts will be seen in the upcoming periods and added, "In the coming period, we aim to increase our exports, focus on high technology, and achieve a higher rate of localization."