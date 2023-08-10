President Erdoğan offers condolences for Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday extended his condolences to the grieving families of six Turkish soldiers who were killed in PKK attack in northern Iraq.

"I wish Allah's mercy on our hero soldiers who were martyred in the clash with terrorists during the operations carried out against the separatist terrorist organization in the Claw-Lock Operation region," Erdoğan said at an event in the capital Ankara.

He also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

A total of six Turkish soldiers were killed after PKK terrorists on Wednesday opened harassing fire in northern Iraq, where Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to root out terrorists hiding in the border region.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, a total of 586 terrorists have been neutralized so far in the Claw-Lock Operation in northern Iraq.

On Wednesday's harassing fire, the ministry sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said anti-terror operations continue in the region.

"Harassment and attacks may be carried out by the terrorist organization during reconnaissance activities. The necessary response is given immediately.

"Large-scale operations continue in the region. Each cave in the Operation Claw-Lock area will be entered, and these activities will continue until that area is completely cleared of terrorism," the sources added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.