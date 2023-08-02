Eyyam-ı bahur heatwaves beginning, temperatures to rise above 40 degrees

The hottest days of the summer season are expected. The 'eyyam-ı bahur' heatwaves, also known as 'desert heat,' 'hell's heat,' and 'African heat,' are starting. Eyyam-ı bahur, which is expected to be felt in the southern and western regions of Türkiye, is likely to bring temperatures 4 to 8 degrees above seasonal norms in inland areas and 2 to 4 degrees above seasonal norms in the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, as well as the Southeastern Anatolia Region.

The heatwave is expected to continue its effect across the country until the beginning of the week. However, in the three major cities, there is no rain expected this week, and the weather will be clear and sunny.

In Ankara, the temperature will be around 34-35 degrees, and it is predicted to rise up to 39 degrees over the weekend.

In Izmir, the temperature will reach 36-37 degrees, while in Istanbul, it will be around 34 degrees.

Ankara Governorate issued a heat warning, advising people with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and children to be cautious and take precautions between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM during the hot weather wave from August 1 to August 6, 2023

Temperature in Istanbul to reach its "peak" tomorrow

According to Adil Tek, the Head of the Meteorology Laboratory at Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory, the eyyam-ı bahur heatwave is arriving in Türkiye from North Africa, and temperatures will gradually rise starting today.

The hot weather expected in the western parts of the country will also affect Istanbul. Tek stated, 'Eyyam-ı bahur heatwave will begin in Istanbul on Wednesday and reach its "peak" on Thursday. The temperature in Istanbul will be 35 degrees on Wednesday and will reach 39 degrees on Thursday. We expect an increase of about 8 degrees in temperature between today and Thursday. The temperature will start to gradually decrease towards the weekend and will be around 35 degrees. The hot weather wave is expected to last for a total of 4 days in Istanbul.

Minister Özhaseki issues a heat warning.

Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, Mehmet Özhaseki, shared this week's temperature data from the Meteorology General Directorate of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change on his social media account. Özhaseki stated, "A significant increase in temperatures is expected this week due to the heatwaves. We urge our citizens, especially those with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and children, to be cautious and take precautions between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM, the hottest hours of the day."

Some regions expect rainfall.

According to the forecasts of the Meteorology General Directorate, rainfall is expected in certain regions. Localized rainfall is anticipated in the eastern part of the Eastern Black Sea and the northeastern part of Eastern Anatolia. Other regions will experience partly cloudy and clear weather.

Today and tomorrow, localized rainfall is expected in Rize and inland areas of Artvin, the northern part of Erzurum, and the surroundings of Kars and Ardahan.