Türkiye earns $21.7B from tourism in H1

Türkiye's tourism revenues rose by 27% to $21.7 billion during the January-June period, official figures from TurkStat showed on Monday.

The country hosted 22.2 million visitors-foreign or Turkish citizens living abroad-in the first half, up 20.6% on a yearly basis, the statistical institute said.

The average expenditure per night for overnight visitors was $99, up from $89 during the same period last year.

In the second quarter of the year, the country's tourism revenue totaled $12.9 billion, up 23.1% on an annual basis.

The number of people who visited Türkiye last quarter was 13.99 million, up from 11.9 million in the April-June period of 2022.