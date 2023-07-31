Approaching end of Ebabil, piercing through armors

At the IDEF'23 Defense Industry Fair, while everyone's attention was on projects such as tanks, UAVs, and missiles, there were also companies developing highly critical technologies for the battlefield in the background, which was remarkable. One of these companies is HC AR-GE, and their developed Ebabil technology stands out the most. According to the General Manager, Cengiz Durmuş, this capability is not only a first for Türkiye but also a global breakthrough. Durmuş believes that Ebabil will be one of the most talked-about developments in the Turkish defense industry in the near future.

It can be applied to all bullet calibers.

Cengiz Durmuş shared some brief information to help people understand Ebabil better. He pointed out that a bullet consisted of a primer, casing, gunpowder, and bullet core. Ebabil stands out as a technology applied to the bullet core. Durmuş also explained that bullets with the Ebabil technology had much higher speed and kinetic energy compared to their originals. He said, "This technology can be applied to all known bullet calibers. From 6.35mm to 175mm howitzer shells, Ebabil can be used for all of them."

It pierces through the most commonly used armors.

With its high speed and kinetic energy, it brings along critical capabilities. According to Durmuş, one of these capabilities is the increase in the range of the bullet or the significantly enhanced effect on the target it hits. Cengiz Durmuş also mentioned that HC AR-GE had been working intensively for over 10 years to develop this technology and claims that the capability they had achieved was not only unique to Türkiye but also in the world.

Durmuş explained the system in front of a 50x50 size armor steel they had tested Ebabil on, and completed his statement as follows:

"Usually, this material is used in the armor of personnel carriers. We conducted shots on this material with rifle steel-tipped bullets. 44 Magnum, and even the world's largest mass-produced pistol, the Smith & Wesson 500. There was not any piercing at the point of impact. However, when we fired the bullet core produced with Ebabil technology from the pistol, we clearly saw piercing. We achieved this with the speed that the bullet attained thanks to the Ebabil technology. We observe that this high-destructive core pierces through the armor steel like it's cardboard.

The design of this product is entirely our own. It is a technology that we produce and develop. We believe that Ebabil, which can directly influence the balance on the field, will be seen in the inventory in the near future."