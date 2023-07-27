TURKISH AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES UNVEILS T-925 GENERAL PURPOSE HELICOPTER AT IDEF23

The T-925 Heavy Class General Purpose Helicopter developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) was showcased at IDEF'23.

TAI's CEO, Temel Kotil, described the features and cockpit of the T-925 General Purpose Helicopter to Hürriyet, which was exhibited for the first time in Türkiye.

He stated, "It completes our range. This (T-925) is the final piece of the puzzle. It is the big sister of Gökbey. It can carry 20 people and has a weight capacity of 10 tons. It has a ramp at the back and can accommodate a jeep inside. It can land on our Anatolian aircraft carrier. It can be used both as a civilian and military helicopter. It can carry patients, passengers, and soldiers. If you mount weapons on it, it can also be armed. After the first flight, the helicopter's name will be given by the President."

Our T-925 helicopter will make its first flight in a year and will be in the inventory in 2026. We also have helicopters that can carry 12 people.

This one is the larger version. In addition to our T-129 Atak helicopter, we have also developed the Atak-2 helicopter. Atak can carry 5 tons of explosives, while ATAK-2 can carry 1.5 tons of explosives.

Therefore, we are meeting Türkiye's needs for both slightly smaller and larger helicopters. Among these types of helicopters, Sikorsky is the largest. There are also Airbus helicopters, Boeing helicopters, and Leonardo.

The Russians and the Chinese also have helicopter companies. And then, there is us. There are no export restrictions for our T-925 General Purpose Helicopter. The first customer is the General Directorate of Forestry, but the air, land, and naval forces will also be interested in it.

Sikorsky has sold around 3,000 helicopters, and we hope to sell nearly a thousand."

The T-925 General Purpose Helicopter has a very modern cockpit. Other helicopters do not have such modern features. It was designed by a Turkish company. The screens in the cockpit are touch-sensitive and of excellent quality.

The colors of our new design, created by our young engineers, are highly appreciated. The Chief of General Staffs of NATO countries and foreign commanders also liked it very much.