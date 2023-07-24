Vice President Yılmaz: "The chains have been broken, Hagia Sophia has been opened."

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz issued a message on the occasion of the third anniversary of the reopening of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for worship.

Yılmaz shared on his social media account, "Today marks the 3rd anniversary of the reopening of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, the legacy of Mehmed The Conqueror. Hagia Sophia, now echoes with the sound of the call to prayer. The chains have been broken, Hagia Sophia has been opened. Praise be to our Lord, who showed us these days."

In his post, Yılmaz tagged President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Twitter account and included an image of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque.