The Türksat 6A satellite to be launched into space in March of next year

Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır attended the ceremony held at TÜBİTAK on the occasion of its 60th anniversary.

During his speech, Kacır stated that TÜBİTAK leads the science and technology ecosystems with its innovative and entrepreneurial approach.

He emphasized that TÜBİTAK had taken the first steps in strengthening the country's research capabilities and building the infrastructure of the science, technology, and AR-GE ecosystem. Kacır also highlighted that TÜBİTAK was the standard-bearer of the "National Technology Initiative."

According to Kacır, the success of the "National Technology Initiative" lies in becoming a country that develops technology instead of just utilizing it, with a strong and technologically advanced industry. He explained that TÜBİTAK's industry support programs increase AR-GE and innovation capabilities, while also encouraging the private sector to embrace an AR-GE culture and develop technology and innovation-focused projects.

Kacır pointed out the importance of industry in AR-GE and stated, "We have increased the number of supported projects from 386 in 2002 to 3,669 in 2022, and the support amount from 712 million Turkish liras to 1.7 billion Turkish liras. Since 2002, we have provided support to a total of 24,202 projects, surpassing 57 billion Turkish liras. Since 2012, we have supported 2,140 entrepreneurs with 1.23 billion Turkish liras. Under our Tech-InvesTR program, we have made investments in 73 different startups through 5 Tech-InvesTR funds, exceeding a total investment amount of 1.3 billion Turkish liras."

Regarding support programs for academia and the public, Kacır shared that the number of projects had increased by more than fivefold from 781 in 2002 to 4,129 in 2022. He also mentioned that the financial assistance also had risen from 133 million Turkish liras to over 3.5 billion Turkish liras.

TÜBİTAK provides solutions in healthcare and efficient production methods.

Kacır emphasized that the research supported by TÜBİTAK would continue to provide solutions for a more sustainable world, better healthcare services, more efficient production methods, and a more equitable society. He stated, "In the upcoming period, we will strengthen Türkiye's position in key technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, cybersecurity, biotechnological drugs, advanced materials and semiconductors, advanced photonics, and quantum technologies through different support and financing mechanisms, and establish a scientific foundation prioritizing AR-GE and innovation areas."

Bakan Kacır also mentioned that they would make Türkiye a pioneer in green transformation and climate change through environmental and biodiversity research, circular economy, clean, accessible, and secure energy supply, green and sustainable agriculture, and sustainable smart transportation, in line with the European Green Deal and climate change initiatives.

Kacır emphasized that they would attribute special value to TÜBİTAK and made the following evaluation:

"In the future of Türkiye, TÜBİTAK will continue to play a pioneering role just as it does today. Together with TÜBİTAK, which works for a fully independent and prosperous Türkiye, we will deepen Türkiye's expertise in critical research areas in line with the vision of the National Technology Initiative in the upcoming period. We will continue to support the commercialization of research results and the transformation of our entrepreneurs' ideas into products on the path to global leadership. We will give more emphasis to high-tech platforms and industrial innovation networks created with the active participation of all actors in Türkiye's AR-GE and innovation ecosystems. We will continue to bring science and technology to all segments of society through science centers, Experimentation Workshops (Deneyap), TEKNOFEST events, and our publications. We are determined to make the 'The Century of Türkiye' the century of science, digitalization, production, and development. In 'Century of Türkiye' we will reach all our goals and elevate our country beyond the level of contemporary civilizations."

Kacır also reminded that the first national communication satellite Türksat 6A was also developed by TÜBİTAK UZAY and said, "The tests took a bit longer than anticipated, but we have kept our promise. Inshallah, we will send Türksat 6A to space in March 2024, just like we did with İMECE."

TÜBİTAK is the primary institution that comes to mind in the technology and innovation ecosystems.

TÜBİTAK President Prof. Dr. Hasan Mandal also emphasized that TÜBİTAK had been one of the primary institutions in shaping the science, technology, and innovation ecosystems of Türkiye for 60 years on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

Mandal highlighted that Türkiye was well aware of its responsibilities in becoming one of the advanced countries in the world, and he shared his own experience of completing his doctoral studies and research projects with the support of TÜBİTAK. He mentioned that thousands of researchers, scientists, and entrepreneurs, like himself, had been part of Türkiye's science, technology, and innovation ecosystem over the past 60 years through TÜBİTAK's contributions.

Mandal emphasized the need for innovative knowledge production and technological development through human resources to address challenges and solve more complex problems.

Following the speeches, experienced TÜBİTAK employees who have completed 25 years of service, as well as retirees, were presented with plaques in recognition of their contributions.