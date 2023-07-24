Erbaş leads morning prayer in Hagia Sophia on reopening anniversary

On the anniversary of the reopening of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for worship, various Muslims from different nations stood together with Istanbul Governor Davut Gül beside the President of Religious Affairs of Türkiye Ali Erbaş during the morning prayer.

After the prayer, Erbaş stated in his speech that they were experiencing an occasion of great joy. He said, "Three years ago, on July 24, 2020, an 86-year longing came to an end. With the decision of our esteemed President, Hagia Sophia was reopened for worship. And now, three years have passed, and according to research conducted during these three years, 21 million people have visited Hagia Sophia.

Erbaş conveyed his wish for millions of people to worship in Hagia Sophia until the Judgment Day, and continued:

"Hagia Sophia is a legacy from Mehmed The Conqueror to us, and it is the most significant symbol of the conquest of Istanbul. However, for 86 years, it was not a place of worship. Our ancestors, many of whom passed away with this longing, never had the chance to witness these days. We, on the other hand, will strive to make the spirits of our departed ancestors content by worshipping and cherishing Hagia Sophia throughout our lives.

Erbaş reminded everyone of Necip Fazıl Kısakürek's verses: "Sakarya, you're the source of conscience's anguish; you're a stranger in your homeland, a pariah in your homeland." He also said, "Three years ago, this nation removed Hagia Sophia from being a stranger in its homeland. Worshiping in mosques is one of the most virtuous forms of worship. I especially call on our youth. Now that Hagia Sophia is open, let us be more sensitive to both visiting it and performing our prayers in this grand place. Wherever we are in Türkiye, let them come and visit Hagia Sophia."

Beyhan Cengiz, one of the citizens who came to perform the morning prayer, expressed his feelings to the journalists after leaving the mosque. He thanked the President of Religious Affairs of Türkiye Ali Erbaş, saying, "He invited Türkiye, and we responded to his invitation. We gathered here for prayers. May our prayers find acceptance and favor in the eyes of God. Our cherished place of worship has brought joy to the faces of Muslims. We are fortunate to be able to make this speech today. May God protect our places of worship until the end."

The first Friday prayer after 86 years

After being handed over to the Presidency of Religious Affairs, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque was reopened for worship on July 24, 2020, with the first Friday prayer in 86 years, attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a grand ceremony.