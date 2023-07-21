Women from Bursa raft in traditional clothes

As part of Orhaneli Municipality's rafting project, the rafting course, which was activated in June 2021 through stream rehabilitation and the construction of artificial ramps, has welcomed numerous local and foreign individuals since its opening.

Seeing people rafting in the approximately 10-kilometer-long course, the women from the region, who had always watched this sport from a distance, contacted the Orhaneli Rafting Facility officials to experience the excitement of rafting themselves.

In a special program organized for them, the village women, wearing traditional shalwar and rubber shoes, boarded the rafting boats for the first time in their lives. Paddling along with songs, they completed the course and created cherished memories.

"We would love to raft again."

Ayşegül Şen, one of the women who went rafting, expressed that she had a lot of fun moments. She mentioned that it was her first time boarding a rafting boat.

"Our guides provided excellent guidance, and we did rafting safely. Initially, we were afraid because it was our first attempt, but with their guidance, we had a great time. We would love to raft again. I screamed while rafting and told my friends to scream too. I wasn't scared at all, though. I recommend everyone, young or old, to try rafting. We joined the rafting experience in our traditional shalwars and rubber shoes."

Azime Altın also shared that she had a great time with her friends.

"We did rafting while singing olk songs. It was a fun experience, and we weren't scared at all. We thought we would feel the adrenaline when jumping from the ramps, but there was nothing to worry about. It was really nice, and we didn't face any difficulties."

Enes Ankıt, the Responsible Officer of Orhaneli Rafting Facility, said that they were happy to host the local women on the course. Ankıt also stated that the women had a lot of fun while rafting.

"They sang folk songs, and we joined them, paddling together until the end. We had our local women, dressed in traditional clothes, board the raft. I got to take people of their age rafting for the first time. It was a wonderful and very successful experience. They were acting more youthful than their ages. Since the course opened, we have hosted thousands of local and foreign tourists, but hosting our sisters and aunts from our town gave us a unique sense of fulfillment."